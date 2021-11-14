Petaluma

Authorities Continue to Track Bear in Residential Petaluma Neighborhood

Residents are advised to not approach the bear and to keep their pets indoors

By Bay City News

A bear rambling through Petaluma on Sunday morning has taken up a position in a tree outside a Petaluma home, where animal staffers are keeping a close eye on it, police said.

Police warned the public about 2:30 a.m., when the bear was first spotted in the city, advising people to shelter indoors after the bear was seen in the area of Sixth and I streets in southwest Petaluma.

A few hours later, another advisory was issued for the 20 block of Raymond Heights, two blocks away from the first sighting.

As of 8:15 a.m., the bear remains perched in a tree on Raymond Heights, Lt. Nick McGowan said.

North Bay Animal Services and California Fish and Wildlife staff are monitoring the bear and authorities are restricting access to the area.

