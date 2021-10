Police responded Monday morning to an area near Evergreen Elementary School in Rohnert Park, where a mountain lion was spotted on a nearby creek path.

Officers were in the area of the Five Creek and Crane Creek trails, just east of Eagle Park and Evergreen School, according to an advisory sent shortly before 8 a.m. by the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area until officers have cleared it.