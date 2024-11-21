North Bay residents contend with heavy rain, strong winds, power outages

Heavy rain and powerful winds from an atmospheric river pounded the North Bay Wednesday, causing isolated power outages.

In Novato, the wind knocked out power to 1,600 PG&E customers near Hanna Ranch Road but only for about 90 minutes. Crews from the Novato Fire Protection District blocked off the area to traffic while PG&E repaired the broken equipment.

"We have crews and equipment prepared and positioned to respond," said Dave Canny, PG&E vice president in the North Coast region.

On Center Road in Novato, a small branch briefly cut power for over 1,200 residents. Most got their power back in under two hours.

"We've seen gusts in the greater Bay Area pushing 50 mph," Canny said. "So far our system is holding up well."

In the town of Fairfax, Erick Betancourt was trying to avoid another flood. He lives on the lower end of a hill, where the storm drains tend to clog with debris.

Last winter, he said rain and debris flooded his house up to his knees for the third time.

"This year, I was like, 'OK, I'm going to do as much as I can,'" he said. "I had to rebuild retaining walls, fix some of the stuff under the house. Hopefully this is enough."

Meanwhile, four public elementary schools were closed Wednesday in Sonoma County due to the severe weather.