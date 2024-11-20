Here's how much rain the Bay Area could get by the end of the workweek

The first atmospheric river storm system of the season is destined to deliver several inches of rain to the North Bay, according to the National Weather Service.

Some locations in the North Bay coastal mountains could pick up a whopping 10 to 15 inches of rainfall Wednesday through Friday, whereas locations in the South Bay may only see about an inch of precipitation during that time frame.

For a more detailed rainfall outlook, check out the breakdown below, courtesy of the weather service.

Cloverdale area: 10 to 15 inches

Santa Rosa area: 6 to 8 inches

Napa area: 4 to 6 inches

San Francisco area: 2 to 3 inches

Concord area: 2 to 3 inches

Livermore area: 1 to 1.5 inches

San Jose area: 1 to 1.5 inches

Santa Cruz area: 1.5 to 2 inches

We'll continue to see impacts linger across the Bay Area and Central Coast through Friday. The heaviest rainfall is anticipated across the North Bay, where 10-15" of rainfall are forecast. This will result in an increased flood threat. Be sure to avoid flood prone areas! #cawx pic.twitter.com/0C63i8RimG — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 20, 2024

The weather service warned the public to watch out for flooding, especially in the North Bay.

A flood watch is in effect for Napa, Marin and Sonoma counties until 4 a.m. Saturday.