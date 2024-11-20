bay area weather

Here's how much rain the Bay Area could get by the end of the workweek

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

The first atmospheric river storm system of the season is destined to deliver several inches of rain to the North Bay, according to the National Weather Service.

Some locations in the North Bay coastal mountains could pick up a whopping 10 to 15 inches of rainfall Wednesday through Friday, whereas locations in the South Bay may only see about an inch of precipitation during that time frame.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

For a more detailed rainfall outlook, check out the breakdown below, courtesy of the weather service.

  • Cloverdale area: 10 to 15 inches
  • Santa Rosa area: 6 to 8 inches
  • Napa area: 4 to 6 inches
  • San Francisco area: 2 to 3 inches
  • Concord area: 2 to 3 inches
  • Livermore area: 1 to 1.5 inches
  • San Jose area: 1 to 1.5 inches
  • Santa Cruz area: 1.5 to 2 inches

The weather service warned the public to watch out for flooding, especially in the North Bay.

A flood watch is in effect for Napa, Marin and Sonoma counties until 4 a.m. Saturday.

bay area weather Nov 19

Bay Area weather alerts: Flood watch, wind and high surf advisories

bay area weather 20 hours ago

Atmospheric river could bring month's worth of rain to the Bay Area this week

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherweatherbay area storm
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us