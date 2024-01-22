Sonoma County

North Bay creeks overflow, flooding some neighborhoods

By Jodi Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some neighborhoods in the North Bay were under water Monday following the latest series of storms.

Longtime Guerneville resident Wendy Chavarria has been through plenty of floods, but she said she and her neighbors weren’t expecting to get hit like they did. They said the water rose three feet in just four hours.

"I went to bed thinking, 'Oh, it’ll be fine,'" she said. "Not fine."

Sonoma County Fire Capt. Jason Jones said the overnight storm not only led to localized flooding, it toppled trees.
It also left the parking lot of Guerneville School covered in water and mud, prompting the school to close for the day Monday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"This morning is when we decided that, 'OK, it’s probably safest for us to close our school campus today,' because it went over on Armstrong Woods Road and it's impassable," Guerneville School District Superintendent/Principal Jolene Morasch said.

Fire crews pitched in to help custodians clean up the parking lot so buses and parents can drive through it on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, several cars on Mills Court were damaged, including Chavarria’s. She said the county isn’t doing enough to maintain nearby Fife Creek, and she’s had it.

"I’m this close to done," she said. "We’ve been doing it for 25 years. It’s for the younger people to manage. We’re done."

bay area weather Jan 20

Updates on storm-related problems in the Bay Area: Flooding, outages

bay area weather 14 mins ago

Forecast: Heavier rain ahead

This article tagged under:

Sonoma Countybay area weather
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us