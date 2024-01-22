North Bay creeks overflow, flooding some neighborhoods

Some neighborhoods in the North Bay were under water Monday following the latest series of storms.

Longtime Guerneville resident Wendy Chavarria has been through plenty of floods, but she said she and her neighbors weren’t expecting to get hit like they did. They said the water rose three feet in just four hours.

"I went to bed thinking, 'Oh, it’ll be fine,'" she said. "Not fine."

Sonoma County Fire Capt. Jason Jones said the overnight storm not only led to localized flooding, it toppled trees.

It also left the parking lot of Guerneville School covered in water and mud, prompting the school to close for the day Monday.

"This morning is when we decided that, 'OK, it’s probably safest for us to close our school campus today,' because it went over on Armstrong Woods Road and it's impassable," Guerneville School District Superintendent/Principal Jolene Morasch said.

Fire crews pitched in to help custodians clean up the parking lot so buses and parents can drive through it on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, several cars on Mills Court were damaged, including Chavarria’s. She said the county isn’t doing enough to maintain nearby Fife Creek, and she’s had it.

"I’m this close to done," she said. "We’ve been doing it for 25 years. It’s for the younger people to manage. We’re done."