Police Arrest 49-Year-Old Man Suspected of Sexually Assaulting 11-Year-Old Girl

Police arrested a 49-year-old Santa Rosa man early Friday they allege sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl who was on her way to school.

Santa Rosa police arrested Ernesto Camacho Abarca on suspicion of two counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old and booked him into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility with bail set at $200,000.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police said on two occasions that Camacho Abarca inappropriately touched a girl walking on West College Avenue near Clover Drive at about 7:42 a.m. Friday. The girl ran into a nearby store in the 1200 block of West College Avenue and asked for help from store employees, who then called police.

When police arrived, Camacho Abarca was detained outside the store by two people who stepped in to help.

Police are exploring the possibility that there are more victims of Camacho Abarca and released his photograph to aide in that investigation.

If you believe you or your child has been a victim, please contact the Santa Rosa Police Department's Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault unit at (707) 543-3595.