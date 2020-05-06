Several North Bay Outdoor Activities Back in Business

The Bay Area is inching back to some kind of new reality, with the reopening of a number of outdoor activities that are very familiar, but may never be the same again.

Sea Trek kayak rental in Sausalito reopened Tuesday after being shut down for six weeks.

“We are excited but opening with a little bit of trepidation,” said CEO Galen Licht.

That’s because there are a sea of new rules, like limiting the number of kayakers per hour, disinfecting all equipment after each use and reservations available only online.

“This weekend we know it’s going to be really nice, it’s Mother’s Day and we do not want to create a scenario where we’re going to get overrun,” said Licht.. “So we’re going to close early on Saturday and Sunday just to preempt it.”



Like all golf courses at least in the Bay Area, at Stone Tree Golf Course in Novato, there are new distancing and safety rules. Far more group spacing, more golfers walking, single riders in carts unless you live together, and no rakes in sand traps.

Tennis was no match for the virus, and only Contra Costa County is back in the swing of things.

But San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Marin and Alameda counties could allow it come Friday, but no water coolers, no benches.

“Each person brings their own can of new balls and marks them with a sharpie marker so the only ball that you serve with and you touch are the ones you brought,” said Annie Appel, Executive Vice President of Bay Club Co.

Some fitness clubs are hoping that soon they can have lap swimming, outdoor cycle classes and outdoor education for children in groups of less than 12.