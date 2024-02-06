Several Sonoma County schools remain closed due to storm-related issues

A number of schools in Sonoma County will remain closed Tuesday due to power loss and storm related issues, the county Office of Education said Monday evening.
The schools and/or districts to remain closed are:
- Dunham School District
- Fort Ross Elementary
- Harmony Union School District
- Kashia School District
- Apple Blossom, Orchard View and Twin Hills Charter Middle schools will be closed in the Twin Hills School District
For more information, visit the county Office of Education website.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News