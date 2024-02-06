Sonoma County

Several Sonoma County schools remain closed due to storm-related issues

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A number of schools in Sonoma County will remain closed Tuesday due to power loss and storm related issues, the county Office of Education said Monday evening.

The schools and/or districts to remain closed are:

  • Dunham School District
  • Fort Ross Elementary
  • Harmony Union School District
  • Kashia School District
  • Apple Blossom, Orchard View and Twin Hills Charter Middle schools will be closed in the Twin Hills School District

For more information, visit the county Office of Education website.

