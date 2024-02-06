Several Sonoma County schools remain closed due to storm-related issues

A number of schools in Sonoma County will remain closed Tuesday due to power loss and storm related issues, the county Office of Education said Monday evening.

The schools and/or districts to remain closed are:

Dunham School District

Fort Ross Elementary

Harmony Union School District

Kashia School District

Apple Blossom, Orchard View and Twin Hills Charter Middle schools will be closed in the Twin Hills School District

For more information, visit the county Office of Education website.