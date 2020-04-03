Sword-Wielding Petaluma Man Arrested on Suspicion of Having Stolen Property

Petaluma police on Tuesday night arrested a Petaluma man after initially encountering him wielding two samurai swords and ultimately learning he possessed a laptop that was stolen in Marin County, police said.

Officers responded around 9:35 p.m. to a report of a man threatening a neighbor with the swords in the 1800 block of Petaluma Boulevard North.

An officer convinced the man, Justin Link, 37, to drop the swords and he was taken into custody, police said. An investigation determined Link did not threaten anyone with the swords.

Officers determined Link was on probation and the stolen laptop was apparently found in his backpack. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of violating probation and possession of stolen property, police said.