Vallejo Man Runs Toy Drive for Kids

One man in the city of Vallejo is on a mission to leave no child without a gift under the Christmas tree.

Mario Saucedo loves kids and he is making it his life’s mission to put smiles on as many faces as he can during the holidays.

“I see so much need in my community,” he said. “Battered women, drug addiction and homeless, it moved my heart.”

The executive director of the Solano AIDS Coalition started the toy drive for families impacted by HIV and AIDS in the Vallejo area. But the need spread.

“I have people coming from Fremont, Richmond, and Oakland they’re dropping toys,” said Saucedo. “I can always need toys.”

Saucedo started the program 18 years ago giving out toys to 30 kids, and now it has grown serving about 1,500 families.

But the pandemic has put a damper on donations and the need is overwhelming.

“This year and even last year we didn’t have nearly as many toys as we normally see,” said Saucedo.

So tonight, the mad dash is on. People are still giving, just in time for Saturday's Gala Toy Drive on Georgia Street in Downtown Vallejo. The event will run from 12 to 5 p.m..