At least 500 PG&E customers affected by San Pablo power outage

A Saturday morning power outage in San Pablo is being investigated by PG&E. 

San Pablo police said in an advisory at about 8 a.m. that the outage was impacting areas around Rumrill Boulevard, 23rd Street, San Pablo Avenue and Road 20. 

Police said the utility expected restoration by 12:30 p.m. Saturday. 

At least 500 customers and as many as 4,999 were impacted as of 9 a.m., according to PG&E's live outage map. 

The police department reminded drivers to treat inoperable traffic signals as stop signs during a power outage.

