Vallejo

Vallejo restaurant to become ‘proud 2 pay' café thanks to rapper, entrepreneur LaRussell

This is the second year LaRussell has teamed up with Momo’s Cafe to help feed the community he grew up in

By Christine Ni

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Monday, a Vallejo restaurant will become the "proud 2 pay café." 

For the next three weeks, people will pay what they can for their food, and rapper and entrepreneur LaRussell will pick up the tab for the rest.

This is the second year LaRussell has teamed up with Momo’s Cafe to help feed the community he grew up in. 

NBC Bay Area’s Marcus Washington has the story in video player above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Vallejo
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us