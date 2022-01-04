Northern California Receives More Rain and Snow

Rain and snow showers lingered over Northern California on Tuesday as the latest weather system moved through.

Forecasters billed the system as weak but it left some surprisingly high rainfall totals in the Bay Area.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Mount Tamalpais recorded more than 4 inches in 24 hours, the National Weather Service said. The San Mateo and Santa Cruz coastal ranges received 1 inch to 2 inches.

Flood watches were posted in the northwest corner of the state amid concerns about rising streams and creeks due to moderate to locally heavy rain.

In the Sierra Nevada, chains were required for vehicles on Interstate 80.

The stormy weather is adding to substantial early season precipitation in the drought-stricken state. The next chance of rain and snow is expected by Friday.