Halloween

‘Not So Spooky' Halloween Provides Safe Space for Children With Special Needs

By Jodi Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

One Bay Area family has created a space that's the opposite of scary this Halloween. Their "Not So Spooky" Halloween setup is designed for children with special needs.

Maria and Abe Jackson and their family turned their Vacaville garage into a happy haunted house filled with cartoon characters and upbeat themes.

"These days, people get teased, people get bullied just for how they are, how they look, how they act," Abe Jackson said. "We wanted to create a night where it was all about them and it doesn’t matter how they behave out here because it’s safe."

Six-year-old Oliver was buzzing around Monday, fully enjoying Halloween. The first grader is on the autism spectrum and doesn’t talk, but he was able to enjoy a safe and happy Halloween experience.

"It’s a place they can feel safe and just be themselves," Maria Jackson said. "The parents come out. They're not stressed out. They know they're in a safe place. They’re with people that can relate to their situation. If the kids have meltdowns, they can have their meltdowns. No one's going to sit here and judge."

Autism advocates said more people need to show the same kind of compassion on display at the Jackson house.

"It’s really important for our kids just to be out in the world and inclusive so that quote—unquote normal kids just see our kids, everyday kids and everyday people," autism advocate Evangeline Imana-Iyemura said.

Many special needs children carry blue pumpkin buckets to signal they may not be verbal or may get scared more easily.

The Jackson family created a place where a blue bucket isn’t needed. Everyone is treated gently and with kindness.

"To know that they’re loved, just know that they’re welcome, that they are just like any other kid," Abe Jackson said. "They deserve to have their fun. They deserve to just enjoy the time and the holiday."

This article tagged under:

HalloweenVacaville
