Oakland Coliseum BART station closed due to police standoff

The Oakland Coliseum BART station is closed due to an hours-long standoff nearby.

Witnesses told NBC Bay Area they watched a police pursuit that began near 98th Street in San Leandro that ended by the BART station when police disabled his car.

Officers from Oakland police and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department responded. They have a vehicle surrounded, using a bull horn and telling a man to come out with his hands up.

Oakland police said the incident is a San Leandro case because that’s where it started.

Witnesses had their eyes and their smartphones directed at the car for several hours.

“About an hour ago, that silver car over there came careening down the street with three Oakland police on his hind tail, and they pin maneuvered him. They were able to disable his vehicle, caved his tire in,” said Oakland resident Jordan Hansen.

NBC Bay Area reached out to San Leandro police for more information, but have not heard back.

A BART rider shot a video from the platform. It showed police firing what appears to gas canister into or near the car .and the prevailing wind pushed the smoky gas back towards officers.

There were dozens of people up on the BART platform watching the incident unfold for the first few hours, BART closed the Coliseum Station and cleared the platform.

No other details were released.

There is a station closure at Coliseum on the Berryessa Line due to police activity. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) June 11, 2023

#BreakingNews in Oakland where there's a standoff right in front of the Coliseum BART Station. @thomjensen working to go LIVE @nbcbayarea with an update on San Leandro Street with #UPDATE with witness interview. pic.twitter.com/V9ZjXrT5xN — Henry Mulak (@HMulak) June 11, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.