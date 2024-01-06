Oakland

Oakland group mails paperwork to start recall effort against Mayor Sheng Thao

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of Oakland residents said Saturday they had mailed the paperwork to start a recall effort against Mayor Sheng Thao. 

The paperwork, called a notice of intention, starts the process by officially notifying the mayor. Organizers said they had to collect 250 signatures for the notice. 

Those involved tell NBC Bay Area that they’re fed up with crime, the lack of a police chief, the deadly shooting of Officer Tuan Le and the city failing to apply for a grant to help combat retail theft. 

The group made Saturday’s announcement a day after postponing the paperwork’s filing in order to give them more time to review it. 

NBC Bay Area has reached out to Thao’s office for comment, but has not yet heard back.

