Oakland Police Chief to Discuss Staffing Issues, Recent Homicides

Hours after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said she'll propose training and hiring more police while putting the brakes on next year's planned hiring freeze, police announced Monday that Chief LeRonne Armstrong will hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss staffing issues and recent homicides.

The city saw it's 127th shooting death this year on Sunday, even with the addition of tactical teams over the holiday weekend to support patrol officers responding to an increase in violent crimes.

Recent weekends have seen armed caravans shooting at police and security guards and at dozens of businesses, mainly cannabis businesses, police said, but also pharmacies and retail shops.

Police insist the addition of tactical teams played a significant role in reducing crime over the holiday weekend but declined to provide further information about the teams.

The calls for bolstering the city's police force come in the wake of the latest homicide in which a 28-year-old man was shot to death near Lake Merritt when he confronted someone trying to break into a car.

A spokeswoman said Armstrong's news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at police headquarters.