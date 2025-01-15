Oakland police officials to address department's pursuit policy

The Oakland Police Commission on Wednesday is holding a town hall to address concerns over the police department's strict pursuit policy, which community advocates say has emboldened criminals.

Under the current policy implemented in 2014, Oakland police officers are prohibited from chasing suspects unless they have a firearm or are suspected of a violent crime.

The policy was prompted by an audit that found vehicle pursuits were causing too many crashes and injuries to officers, bystanders and suspects. Gov. Gavin Newsom and anti-crime advocates say it has hamstrung crime prevention efforts in the city.

