Police investigate several overnight burglaries in Oakland

Oakland police are investigating several overnight burglaries in the area and whether they are connected.

The first incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at “The Extra Mile” gas station at 17th and Castro streets.

An employee told police that a group shattered the front door, made their way inside and stole the cash register. The employee was not hurt.

Then just after 3 a.m., police believed the same group broke into a Safeway at the Ridge shopping center on Broadway and Pleasant valley avenues. Employees were inside at the time.

Employees told police the group broke down the door into the office and also stole a checkout register among other things. No one was not hurt during the incident.

About an hour later, Oakland police responded to a smash-and-grab at “It Iz What It Iz" smoke shop in the 2400 block of San Pablo Avenue.

After the thieves attempted multiple times, they rammed the car through the security gate and glass doors and ransacked the smoke shop. At least six people were seen on video.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Oakland police.