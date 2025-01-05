Oakland

Police investigate several overnight burglaries in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oakland police are investigating several overnight burglaries in the area and whether they are connected.

The first incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at “The Extra Mile” gas station at 17th and Castro streets.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

An employee told police that a group shattered the front door, made their way inside and stole the cash register. The employee was not hurt.

Then just after 3 a.m., police believed the same group broke into a Safeway at the Ridge shopping center on Broadway and Pleasant valley avenues. Employees were inside at the time.

Employees told police the group broke down the door into the office and also stole a checkout register among other things. No one was not hurt during the incident.

About an hour later, Oakland police responded to a smash-and-grab at “It Iz What It Iz" smoke shop in the 2400 block of San Pablo Avenue.

After the thieves attempted multiple times, they rammed the car through the security gate and glass doors and ransacked the smoke shop. At least six people were seen on video.

Local

San Francisco 11 hours ago

‘This community is what powers our city': San Francisco's Chinatown celebrates new Mayor Daniel Lurie

Santa Clara 11 hours ago

South Bay little league organizers raise concerns over future in Santa Clara

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Oakland police.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

OaklandCrime and Courts
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us