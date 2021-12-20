Oakland

Oakland Police ‘Making Progress' in Investigation Into Shooting Death of Kevin Nishita

By NBC Bay Area staff

Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Oakland police on Monday said they were "making progress" in the investigation into the shooting death of security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita.

Nishita, 56, was shot in an attempted armed robbery of a news crew in downtown Oakland on Nov. 24 and died days later.

Oakland police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said police have recovered a vehicle that is similar to the description of the vehicle they were looking for – a white Acura four-door sedan with no license plate.

"We are analyzing everything within that vehicle," Armstrong said. "We feel confident that we'll be able to continue to follow up on all leads."

