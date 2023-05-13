Oakland Roots, Soul and Group Propose New Stadium

Two groups in Oakland are joining forces in hopes of building a new stadium in the city.
Oakland’s soccer teams, Roots and Soul and the African American Sports and Entertainment Group are teaming up and have submitted a proposal to lease a lot near the Oakland Arena.
They want to build a temporary stadium that they can use for the next ten years.
Audrey Asistio has more in the video above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.