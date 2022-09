Police are investigating a shooting reported Wednesday afternoon at an Oakland school.

The shooting occurred on the 8200 block of Fontaine Street. The community should avoid the area, according to police.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office confirms deputies were called to help Oakland police with a shooting at a complex that houses multiple schools.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger appears to show students evacuated from the complex.

No other information was immediately available.