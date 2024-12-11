San Jose District 3 staff continue to serve residents after Omar Torres probe

It has been more than two months since former San Jose Councilman Omar Torres took a leave of absence after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Those who worked for his District 3 office say they are facing the fallout. His former staffers have been working around the clock to keep providing the services and advocacy his constituents need -- and they say it's an uphill battle.

