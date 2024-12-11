San Jose

San Jose District 3 staff continue to serve residents after Omar Torres probe

By NBC Bay Area staff

It has been more than two months since former San Jose Councilman Omar Torres took a leave of absence after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Those who worked for his District 3 office say they are facing the fallout. His former staffers have been working around the clock to keep providing the services and advocacy his constituents need -- and they say it's an uphill battle.

NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo got exclusive access to his staff as they try to plow forward for the district they serve. Watch his report in the video above.

