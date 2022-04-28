OUSD Teachers Set to Strike Friday

Oakland teachers are set to walk off the job Friday.

Their union said that 75% of members voted for the one-day strike. The Oakland Education Association made their intentions known in a statement last weekend. They plan on picketing outside of Oakland Unified Schools, starting at 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Oakland Unified School District said it doesn't have enough substitutes. It's asking families to not send students to school on Friday.

Teachers said the district has broken a promise to work with the community when it comes to school closures.