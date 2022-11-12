SNOW

Business Booming at Outdoor Gear Stores as People Head Up to Mountains

By NBC Bay Area staff

The rush is on to get gear and head up to the mountains.

In the Bay Area, businesses like California Ski Company in Berkeley are seeing a rush of people getting gear ahead of weekend fun. The manager of the store says sales are back to pre-pandemic levels.

Thanks to Mother Nature brewing up some early-season storms, several Lake Tahoe ski resorts are opening up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

