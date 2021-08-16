Pair of Seven-Figure Winning Lottery Scratchers Sold in Bay Area

A pair of lucky Bay Area lottery players were among a half-dozen in Northern California to take home seven-figure cash winnings on Scratchers tickets recently, according to the California Lottery.

Vince Valencia won a $2 million jackpot on an Instant Prize Crossword ticket he bought at CVS Pharmacy at 1204 San Fernando Road in San Francisco, the lottery said.

In the North Bay, James Wingfield took home $1.2 million on a Set For Life ticket bought at the Food Maxx store at 1740 Tuolomne St. in Vallejo, lottery officials said.

The retailer that sold the winning Set For Life ticket will receive a $6,000 bonus, and retailers that sell winning tickets worth $1 million receive $5,000 bonuses.

Meanwhile, jackpots for the multi-state lottery draw games continued to rise with no big winners over the weekend. The top prize in the Mega Millions game is up to an estimated $242 million for Tuesday's draw, and the jackpot in Powerball climbed to an estimated $274 million for Wednesday's draw.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Powerball game will be adding a third draw to its weekly lineup on Mondays starting next week. Tickets for this Monday's draw go on sale Sunday.