Jury now deciding verdict in Paul Pelosi assault case

Closing arguments in the trial of a man accused of attacking former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer at the couple's San Francisco home concluded Wednesday. The case is now in the hands of the jury.

David Depape has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of attempting to kidnap a federal official and assaulting a federal official’s family member. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Depape, 43, surprisingly took the stand on Tuesday and apologized for the attack, echoing right-wing conspiracy theories to explain to jurors that he went to the Pelosis’ home as part of a bigger plot to end what he viewed as government corruption.

His attorneys have argued that he was not seeking to go after Nancy Pelosi because of her official duties as a member of Congress and so the charges do not fit.

The attack happened in the early hours of Oct. 28, 2022, just days before the midterm elections.

In testimony Monday, Paul Pelosi recounted the attack publicly for the first time. He recalled being awakened by a man bursting into the bedroom door and asking, “Where’s Nancy?” He said that when he responded that his wife was in Washington, DePape said he would tie him up while they waited for her.

Paul Pelosi said he managed to call police, but when officers arrived, DePape hit him with a hammer. He said DePape told him he was going to have “to take you out.”

DePape has also pleaded not guilty to charges in state court of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary and other felonies. A state trial has not been scheduled.