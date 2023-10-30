San Francisco

Pedestrian injured by car collision in San Francisco

A pedestrian was injured by a car collision in San Francisco Monday evening, according to police. 

The collision happened at around 7:38 p.m. at the intersection of Market and Montgomery streets, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department said. 

First responders took the pedestrian to a hospital for treatment, with injuries described as “life threatening.”

The SFPD spokesperson also said one of the callers reporting the collision was the driver of the car, who told dispatchers that he had hit someone while making a wrong turn. 


Officers are now investigating and ask anyone with information to reach out to 415-575-4444.

