Peninsula Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fees for Rabbits, Other Small Pets

Buzz the bunny, Ginger the guinea pig and other small animals at the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA are now available with no adoption fees in the shelter's "Bunty Python" promotion.

The program, which launched Thursday, applies to rabbits, guinea pigs, rats, hamsters and mice - no pythons, however. It's named after a legendary comedy series, "Monty Python's Flying Circus," that aired on TV from 1969-1974. The "Bunty" refers, of course, to bunnies.

"Adoption fees are waived for all small animals," and the minuscule critters "are excited to find their perfect forever homes," according to Buffy Martin Tarbox, spokeswoman for the shelter.

The small animals will be named for Monty Python characters, Tarbox said, though one would hope "Sir Robin, the Not-So-Brave-As-Sir-Lancelot," won't be among them. On the other hand, it is true that mice and rabbits are not generally known for their fearlessness, grit and daring, so perhaps the title would be appropriate after all.

Potential adopters can visit the shelter without an appointment at 1450 Rollins Road in Burlingame to meet animals, Tarbox said. Masks are required to visit. The shelter does encourage people to fill out adoption profile forms at the website and schedule appointments online before making an appearance.

There's currently no end date for the promotion, according to Tarbox, giving interested parties time to make their choice of what she called "the holy grail of pets," a reference to one of the comedy troupe's movies, "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."