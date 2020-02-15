2-Alarm House Fire Knocked Down in Daly City

North County Fire Authority firefighters at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday knocked down a two-alarm blaze at a house at 1137 Hanover St. near Crocker Avenue on Daly City's northeast edge, fire officials said.

The fire was first reported at 9:17 p.m. Saturday, and caused serious damage to the main section of the house, firefighters said.

The North County Fire Authority, which provides fire protection in Brisbane, Daly City and Pacifica, has asked the public avoid that area "for the next several hours."

There was no immediate word on injuries, and further information about the fire was not immediately available.