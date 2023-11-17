Car flies over swimming pool, crashes into San Mateo house

A driver lost control in a San Mateo neighborhood Friday morning, hit an embankment and flew over a swimming pool before crashing into a home, according to police.

The crash happened at about 7:10 a.m. in the area of Murphy and Ashwood drives, police said.

The driver and a passenger in the Tesla SUV escaped unharmed, police said. No one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

The driver, said to be about 70 years old, somehow lost control as they were coming down a hill, San Mateo police Officer Jerami Surratt said. The car continued onto a driveway, went over the embankment and was sent flying over the backyard pool before landing halfway inside the house.

"You don't normally see a car flying through the air over a swimming pool into a house," Surratt said. "That is kind of a new thing."

The house was red-tagged, Surratt said.

The crash is under investigation.