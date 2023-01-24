Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Witnesses Devastated, Traumatized

Witnesses to the deadly mass shooting in Half Moon Bay expressed anguish and shock Tuesday as they tried to process the tragedy.

Many of the witnesses and workers displaced by the shooting are staying at two Half Moon Bay hotels. Inside one lobby, there were blank stares. No one was willing or able to talk on camera.

At the sheriff's substation, Federico Nunez said his ex-wife was in one of the rooms when the gunman showed up and shot three of her coworkers.

"Bad, really bad," Nunez said. "Scared, nervous. She's really bad right now."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Authorities are working to find the families of the five men and two women killed in the shooting.

"As some of these victims were members of our migrant community, this represents a unique challenge when it comes to notifications and identifications of next of kin," San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.

That is one of the reasons why the consul general of Mexico in San Francisco was at another hotel in Half Moon Bay on Tuesday.

"I just met with the families that were living in the farms," Consul General of Mexico Remedios Gomez Arnau said.

Arnau said three of the victims were Mexican immigrants, including the victim who was injured but later listed in stable condition.

Officials were able to locate the family of a second victim in Mexico.

"We are still in the process of reaching out to the families of another deceased," Arnau said.