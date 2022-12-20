Redwood City

Judge to Decide if 17-Year-Old Involved in Fatal Redwood City Crash Will be Tried as Adult

Grace Spiridon and Greg Amman were killed in November when the unidentified teen collided with their car in Redwood City.

By NBC Bay Area staff

A teenage suspect linked to a high-speed crash that killed a Peninsula couple is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

The judge is expected to decide whether or not the 17-year-old will be released into parent custody.

Grace Spiridon and Greg Amman were killed in November when the unidentified teen collided with their car in Redwood City.

Officers arrested him at the scene, and also arrested 23-year-old Kyle Harrison as a second suspect. Harrison already pleaded not guilty and remains in custody.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Investigators believe they were racing more at more than 80 miles-per-hour on El Camino Real.

The couple's 7-year-old twin daughters survived the crash.

Family members of the couple told NBC Bay Area they have written a letter to the judge asking the 17-year-old receives the same sentence as Harrison.

It remains unclear whether or not he'll be tried as an adult.

Redwood City Nov 22

2 Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Redwood City Parents After Reckless Speed Racing

Redwood City Nov 11

Teen Driver Arrested in Redwood City Crash That Killed Couple

This article tagged under:

Redwood City
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us