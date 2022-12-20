Judge to Decide if 17-Year-Old Involved in Fatal Redwood City Crash Will be Tried as Adult

A teenage suspect linked to a high-speed crash that killed a Peninsula couple is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

The judge is expected to decide whether or not the 17-year-old will be released into parent custody.

Grace Spiridon and Greg Amman were killed in November when the unidentified teen collided with their car in Redwood City.

Officers arrested him at the scene, and also arrested 23-year-old Kyle Harrison as a second suspect. Harrison already pleaded not guilty and remains in custody.

Investigators believe they were racing more at more than 80 miles-per-hour on El Camino Real.

The couple's 7-year-old twin daughters survived the crash.

Family members of the couple told NBC Bay Area they have written a letter to the judge asking the 17-year-old receives the same sentence as Harrison.

It remains unclear whether or not he'll be tried as an adult.