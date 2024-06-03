8-alarm Redwood City fire prompts evacuations

An eight-alarm fire is ablaze in a building that is under construction in Redwood City.
Firefighters have responded to the burning structure located on the 2700 block of Middlefield Road. Evacuations are being ordered for those between Pacific Avenue and Calvin Avenue, according to officials. Evacuation orders have also been extended to include residents living on Dumbarton Ave.
Hundreds of individuals have been evacuated. so far, according to Menlo Park Protection District Chief Mark Lorenzen. Construction workers in the building self-evacuated, Lorenzen said.
Those evacuated will be allowed to return to their homes within a few hours, Lorenzen added.
There are currently four evacuation centers open to those impacted.
Red Morton Community Center, North Fair Oaks Library, Fair Oaks Community Center and Veterans Memorial Senior Center will provide services across varied times. North Fair Oaks Library will remain open until 8 p.m. and Fair Oaks Community Center will stay open until 5 p.m.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory due smoke from the fire. Officials said smoke and local advisories can be expected for Redwood City, Palo Alto, Mountain View, Santa Clara and San Jose
"If possible, and temperatures allow, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside," officials said in a news release. "Set car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside. The use of indoor air filtration can also help reduce smoke exposure."
The elderly and children with respiratory illnesses are advised to take extra precautions.
Classes at Garfield Community School, on Middlefield Road, have been dismissed for the day, according to a spokesperson for the Redwood City School District. Parents are being advised to pick up their children, officials said.
"Due to smoke from a fire on Middlefield Road, we are dismissing school immediately for the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We want to assure you that everyone is fine and safe at school," school officials said.
According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, the fire started on the fifth floor of the building at around 10:15 a.m. Monday. No injuries have been reported.
Lorenzen said wind quickly spread flames and embers in the building.
San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said the building was instrumental to growth in the area. The building, once completed, would have served as an affordable housing structure, Canepa said.
Construction at the structure was expected to be completed by quarter one of 2025.
Caltrain service have been suspended in Redwood City, officials said.