San Mateo County Libraries Launch Pilot Program With Bicycles for Checkout

San Mateo County Libraries are starting a new pilot program that will allow people to rent bicycles from the Belmont branch.

The Book-A-Bike program, which launched Monday, will allow people 18 years and older with a valid library card to check out one of a fleet of four bikes, which must be returned the same day.

The idea came from the library's Pitch-It contest in which library staff pitched new service ideas and voted to implement the favorite one. The Book-A-Bike idea came from community technology specialist David Vargas, library officials said.

Other accessories purchased by the library is helmets with a GoPro camera mount, baskets for cargo, bike lights, bike locks and first aid kits.

More information about the program can be found online at www.smcl.org/book-a-bike.