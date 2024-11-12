San Mateo County supes to discuss probe examining sheriff's office allegations

Findings from an independent report investigating allegations filed against the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office are expected to be unveiled Tuesday.

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus is holding a 3:30 p.m. briefing related to the inquiry into the sheriff's office ahead of the supervisor's update.

San Mateo County Supervisors Noelia Corzo and Ray Mueller are scheduled to hold a news briefing about the report. The briefing is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and will be held at the board chambers in Redwood City. Check back on this page to watch a livestream of the briefing.

In an exclusive interview with NBC Bay Area on Oct. 4, Corpus spoke out after coming under fire from county administration and multiple unions.

"I’m not going to let people who are unhappy with themselves tear me down," she said in the interview. "I am strong. And I had the courage to run against my boss, and I fought hard.”

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus is speaking out after coming under fire from county administration and multiple unions. Damian Trujillo has the exclusive report.

Corpus recently filed a formal complaint against the county’s executive, Mike Callagy, for what she describes as bullying. In that complaint, Corpus asked the board of supervisors to investigate Callagy, claiming he has undermined her ability to execute her duties as sheriff on various occasions since assuming her role in 2023.

The sheriff's claims against Callagy came amid rising tensions between union members, Corpus, and her chief of staff. The county's board of supervisors has also been investigating the sheriff's office.

Early last month, the Deputy Sheriff's Association and Organization of Sheriff's Sergeants held a vote of no confidence in Corpus' chief of staff, Victor Aenlle. The DSA overwhelmingly passed a vote of no confidence in Aenlle, with a margin of 306 to 12.