San Mateo Woman Goes Missing in Jalisco, Mexico

A San Mateo woman disappeared from Mexico last week and her family is looking for answers.

Mónica de León, 29, disappeared on Nov. 29 while walking to a gym known as Fit 4 Life in the city of Tepatitlán in the state of Jalisco, Mexico.

Her family believes that she may have been kidnapped after presumably being forced into a van the day she disappeared.

Monica moved to Jalisco for a job opportunity, according to her family's posts on social media.

The young woman has short black hair with blonde highlights and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Family members have asked Congresswoman Jackie Speier and Senator Alex Padilla to help them search for Monica.

Congresswoman Speier sent NBC Bay Area's sister station, Telemundo 48, the following statement, “I am actively involved in the case and in daily contact with the family and various federal agencies. It is imperative that we do everything possible to find Monica."