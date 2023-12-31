Person dies after San Jose shooting

One person was shot and later died in San Jose Saturday evening, according to police.

The San Jose Police Department said someone reported a person shot near Calle de Guadalupe and Plaza de Guadalupe at around 7:26 p.m.

First responders arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, then transported him to a hospital where he later died.

SJPD said it is now investigating the motive and circumstances for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Department’s homicide unit at 408-277-5283.