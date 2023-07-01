Bay Area residents try to beat the heat as some cities hit triple digits

The National Weather Service forecast Saturday for the Bay Area is for hot weather throughout most of the region.

The weather service issued a heat advisory for the inland Bay Area and Central Coast, with highs were expected in the mid 100s and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday night, lows will be in the high 60s inland and high 50s along the coast.

According to NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Rob Mayeda, some cities hit the triple digit temperatures. He said on Twitter Saturday that Livermore Airport hit 108 degrees. While Concord and Santa Rosa both hit 100 degrees Saturday.

Highs so far versus average:

Livermore Airport to 108 (hottest since 107 on 9/9/2022) and 21 degrees above average on the day (so far).



SF nearing 70s, 100s inland areas around the North Bay/East Bay and south of San Jose #CAwx 7/1/2023 pic.twitter.com/3F34n5uGsw — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) July 1, 2023

The Alameda County Fair was well underway Saturday with no shortage of visitors, even on this 100-degree day.

Maya Millar of Oregon picked up something cool right away.

“I’m actually from Oregon. So, this is very hot but this has been planned a few months so we are going today we were going to be here, whether it was 100 or 70,” she said.

From pig races to food, drinks and rides, people were out taking it in.

“We’re prepared for this from the beginning this is typically what our fair looks like,” said Megan Kreider with the Alameda County Fair.

Kreider added that the high temperatures are not totally unexpected, but said that visitors should have a plan for a day in the sun.

“We recommend come hydrated before you even get here,” she said. “Bring your own water bottles, we’ve got a lot of fillings stations you know hats, sunscreen sunglasses all that protective equipment. If you’re out in the hot sun and we do have a lot of shade and umbrellas around the property.”

The fair had a table, where they brought a list of items to stay cool, including a portable fan.

“Mine sprays water as well. So, I put water it has a mist that comes out too, she has her fan,” said Hercules resident Ariel Moore.

Umbrellas were also a popular option as the thermometer hit 90 before noon across the tri-valley

Jaime Friday is spending her Saturday working the safe and sane fireworks booth to support athletics at Dublin High School and she says the crowd came early before the temps pushed into triple digits.

“I think we had a little bit of a rush a half hour ago people trying to stay out of the heat get their fireworks now,” she said.

On Sunday, the highest temperatures are expected to be slightly lower but still approaching triple digits. The heat advisory runs through Sunday, with cooler weather expected starting Monday.

Bay City News contributed to the report.