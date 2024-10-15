Possible PG&E power shutoffs planned in parts of Bay Area

Expected fire weather conditions have sparked possible power shutoffs this week in parts of the Bay Area.

PG&E said the possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) could start on Thursday and last through Sunday. The timeline of possible PSPS aligns with the start of a red flag warning the National Weather Service issued starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend due to a system bringing hot, dry winds.

Residents can expect 20 to 30 mph winds with at least 40 mph gusts. Those living in higher elevations may experience poor humidity.

Here's a breakdown of areas under the possible PSPS events this week:

Thursday, Oct. 17: Some parts of the following counties may be affected by a PG&E power shutoff

Alameda

Colusa

Contra Costa

Glenn

Lake

Mendocino

Napa

Shasta

Solano

Friday, Oct. 18: Some parts of the following counties may be impacted by a PG&E power shutoff

Alameda

Alpine

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

Colusa

Contra Costa

El Dorado

Fresno

Glenn

Lake

Madera

Mariposa

Mendocino

Merced

Monterey

Napa

Nevada

Placer

Plumas

San Luis Obispo

Santa Barbara

Shasta

Sierra

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Tehama

Tuolumne

Yolo

Saturday, Oct. 19: Some parts of the following counties may be affected by a PG&E PSPS event

Alameda

Alpine

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

Colusa

Contra Costa

El Dorado

Fresno

Glenn

Lake

Madera

Mariposa

Mendocino

Merced

Monterey

Napa

Nevada

Placer

Plumas

San Luis Obispo

Santa Barbara

Shasta

Sierra

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Tehama

Tuolumne

Yolo

Sunday, Oct. 20: Some parts of the following counties may be impacted by a PG&E shutoff event

Alpine

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

Colusa

El Dorado

Fresno

Glenn

Lake

Madera

Mariposa

Mendocino

Napa

Nevada

Placer

Plumas

Shasta

Sierra

Tehama

Tuolumne

