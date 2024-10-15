Possible PG&E power shutoffs planned in parts of Bay Area

Expected fire weather conditions have sparked possible power shutoffs this week in parts of the Bay Area.
PG&E said the possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) could start on Thursday and last through Sunday. The timeline of possible PSPS aligns with the start of a red flag warning the National Weather Service issued starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend due to a system bringing hot, dry winds.
Residents can expect 20 to 30 mph winds with at least 40 mph gusts. Those living in higher elevations may experience poor humidity.
To get a phone call or text in the event of a power shutoff, sign up for PG&E's PSPS alerts.
Visit pge.com for more updates on PSPS.
Here's a breakdown of areas under the possible PSPS events this week:
Thursday, Oct. 17: Some parts of the following counties may be affected by a PG&E power shutoff
- Alameda
- Colusa
- Contra Costa
- Glenn
- Lake
- Mendocino
- Napa
- Shasta
- Solano
Friday, Oct. 18: Some parts of the following counties may be impacted by a PG&E power shutoff
- Alameda
- Alpine
- Amador
- Butte
- Calaveras
- Colusa
- Contra Costa
- El Dorado
- Fresno
- Glenn
- Lake
- Madera
- Mariposa
- Mendocino
- Merced
- Monterey
- Napa
- Nevada
- Placer
- Plumas
- San Luis Obispo
- Santa Barbara
- Shasta
- Sierra
- Solano
- Sonoma
- Stanislaus
- Tehama
- Tuolumne
- Yolo
Saturday, Oct. 19: Some parts of the following counties may be affected by a PG&E PSPS event
- Alameda
- Alpine
- Amador
- Butte
- Calaveras
- Colusa
- Contra Costa
- El Dorado
- Fresno
- Glenn
- Lake
- Madera
- Mariposa
- Mendocino
- Merced
- Monterey
- Napa
- Nevada
- Placer
- Plumas
- San Luis Obispo
- Santa Barbara
- Shasta
- Sierra
- Solano
- Sonoma
- Stanislaus
- Tehama
- Tuolumne
- Yolo
Sunday, Oct. 20: Some parts of the following counties may be impacted by a PG&E shutoff event
- Alpine
- Amador
- Butte
- Calaveras
- Colusa
- El Dorado
- Fresno
- Glenn
- Lake
- Madera
- Mariposa
- Mendocino
- Napa
- Nevada
- Placer
- Plumas
- Shasta
- Sierra
- Tehama
- Tuolumne
Bay City News contributed to this report.