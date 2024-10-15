PG&E

Possible PG&E power shutoffs planned in parts of Bay Area

PG&E said the possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs could start on Thursday and last through Sunday

By NBC Bay Area staff

Expected fire weather conditions have sparked possible power shutoffs this week in parts of the Bay Area.

PG&E said the possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) could start on Thursday and last through Sunday. The timeline of possible PSPS aligns with the start of a red flag warning the National Weather Service issued starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend due to a system bringing hot, dry winds.

Residents can expect 20 to 30 mph winds with at least 40 mph gusts. Those living in higher elevations may experience poor humidity.

To get a phone call or text in the event of a power shutoff, sign up for PG&E's PSPS alerts.

Visit pge.com for more updates on PSPS.

Here's a breakdown of areas under the possible PSPS events this week:

Thursday, Oct. 17: Some parts of the following counties may be affected by a PG&E power shutoff

  • Alameda
  • Colusa
  • Contra Costa
  • Glenn
  • Lake
  • Mendocino
  • Napa
  • Shasta
  • Solano

Friday, Oct. 18: Some parts of the following counties may be impacted by a PG&E power shutoff

  • Alameda
  • Alpine
  • Amador
  • Butte
  • Calaveras
  • Colusa
  • Contra Costa
  • El Dorado
  • Fresno
  • Glenn
  • Lake
  • Madera
  • Mariposa
  • Mendocino
  • Merced
  • Monterey
  • Napa
  • Nevada
  • Placer
  • Plumas
  • San Luis Obispo
  • Santa Barbara
  • Shasta
  • Sierra
  • Solano
  • Sonoma
  • Stanislaus
  • Tehama
  • Tuolumne
  • Yolo
Saturday, Oct. 19: Some parts of the following counties may be affected by a PG&E PSPS event

  • Alameda
  • Alpine
  • Amador
  • Butte
  • Calaveras
  • Colusa
  • Contra Costa
  • El Dorado
  • Fresno
  • Glenn
  • Lake
  • Madera
  • Mariposa
  • Mendocino
  • Merced
  • Monterey
  • Napa
  • Nevada
  • Placer
  • Plumas
  • San Luis Obispo
  • Santa Barbara
  • Shasta
  • Sierra
  • Solano
  • Sonoma
  • Stanislaus
  • Tehama
  • Tuolumne
  • Yolo

Sunday, Oct. 20: Some parts of the following counties may be impacted by a PG&E shutoff event

  • Alpine
  • Amador
  • Butte
  • Calaveras
  • Colusa
  • El Dorado
  • Fresno
  • Glenn
  • Lake
  • Madera
  • Mariposa
  • Mendocino
  • Napa
  • Nevada
  • Placer
  • Plumas
  • Shasta
  • Sierra
  • Tehama
  • Tuolumne

Bay City News contributed to this report.

