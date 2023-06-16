Pink Triangle returns to San Francisco's Twin Peaks to celebrate Pride Month

Volunteers worked to install the iconic Pink Triangle, a nearly acre-large display made of canvas, on San Francisco’s Twin Hills Friday

The massive display can be seen for up to 20 miles.

The symbol originates in Nazi concentration camps, a dark part of history for not only the LGBTQ+ community but also the world at large. Gay people were forced to wear an inverted pink triangle, similar to how Jewish people were forced to wear yellow stars of David.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Years after World War II, the LGBTQ+ community began to reclaim the symbol as an expression of pride and solidarity.

Volunteers will return Saturday to finish installing the display, which will be followed by a commemoration ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m.

The installation will remain on display through June and be taken down July 1.