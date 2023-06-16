San Francisco

Pink Triangle returns to San Francisco's Twin Peaks to celebrate Pride Month

The symbol, originally used to mark the LGBTQ+ community by the Nazis, has become a symbol of pride and solidarity

By Cameron Lallana

NBC Universal, Inc.

Volunteers worked to install the iconic Pink Triangle, a nearly acre-large display made of canvas, on San Francisco’s Twin Hills Friday

The massive display can be seen for up to 20 miles. 

San Francisco May 21

Organizers Seek Volunteers for Twin Peaks' Annual Pink Triangle

Pride Month Jun 1, 2021

San Francisco Lights Up Pink Triangle on Twin Peaks to Kick Off Pride Month

The symbol originates in Nazi concentration camps, a dark part of history for not only the LGBTQ+ community but also the world at large. Gay people were forced to wear an inverted pink triangle, similar to how Jewish people were forced to wear yellow stars of David. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Years after World War II, the LGBTQ+ community began to reclaim the symbol as an expression of pride and solidarity. 

Volunteers will return Saturday to finish installing the display, which will be followed by a commemoration ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m.

The installation will remain on display through June and be taken down July 1.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoPride Month
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us