Plaques stolen from Oakland Blues Walk of Fame

Plaques for legendary blues artists were stolen from the Oakland Blues Walk of Fame this week, creating nearly $150,000 in damages.

The Blues Walk of Fame in West Oakland had plaques installed in 2015 to commemorate the artists that performed on 7th Street.

Some artists included legends like BB King, Aretha Franklin and Etta James. They were located between Wood Street and Willow Street.

The West Coast Blues Society isn't sure when the plaques were taken, but they are devastated by the loss.

"We want to perpetuate the history of 7th Street, just that simple. We want everybody to know that they are on sacred ground," Ronnie K. Stewart, executive director of the West Coast Blues Society said.

Each plaque costs more than $1000 and their removal left behind nearly $150,000 in damage.

A GoFundMe page has been created to replace the plaques.