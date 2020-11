A small stretch of northbound Highway 101 in San Jose will be completely closed for 90 minutes Monday afternoon, according to Caltrans.

Northbound lanes of the highway between the Interstate 280-Interstate 680 connector and Alum Rock Avenue will be closed from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. for police activity, Caltrans said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Further information was not immediately available.