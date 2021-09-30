Police, City Shutting Down ‘Nuisance' San Jose Sports Bar

A San Jose sports bar deemed a "nuisance" business by police and the city will be shut down next month following an investigation into various dangerous and illegal activities happening at the establishment, police announced Thursday.

Agave Sports Bar, located at 544 West Alma Ave., will cease operations effective Oct. 17, police said.

The San Jose Police Department's Vice Administrative Unit has been looking into and monitoring the bar since December 2020, police said. Residents in the area called police dozens of times to report an array of alarming and illicit activities allegedly happening at the bar.

The bar was also reportedly open and violating stay-at-home orders at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to police.

Since the start of 2021, officers have responded to the bar for fights, narcotics violations and incidents involving weapons, police said. Police also arrested numerous people leaving the bar for drunk driving.

In June, a driver plowed into the bar, killing a woman and seriously injuring two other people. The driver was allegedly having oral sex in the parking lot at the time, according to court documents.

In a separate incident, two females were shot at the bar, according to police.

Police said they also arrested three females for engaging in prostitution.

"I want to reassure our community that businesses like this one that engage in illegal and criminal activities will be looked into and investigated," Police Chief Anthony Mata said in a statement. "The safety of our entire community is of great importance for this Department. I would like to thank the City Attorney’s Office for their efforts and assistance in ensuring that this business will no longer operate as well as all the Officers who worked long hours to ensure a thorough investigation."

Police and the city attorney's office shut down the business for violating Chapter 1.13 of the San Jose Municipal Code, California Penal Code section 11225 and Civil Codes 3479-3480.

"The purpose of the action was to address the serious safety and quality of life issues caused by this business," City Attorney Nora Frimann said in a statement. "Agave’s closure is an appropriate resolution."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.