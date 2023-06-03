Police Investigate 2 Separate Shootings in San Francisco

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred in the city early Saturday morning.

According to police, the first shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Ellis Street. Police said an unknown number of suspects began shooting and hitting several vehicles. No injuries were reported and victims and suspects fled the scene.

Police said that just before 2 a.m., a fight broke out near the Grant Nightclub in the 400 block of 4th Street in the SoMa neighborhood.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

One person was shot and three people were pistol whipped during the incident. A total of six victims came forward to the police, SFPD said.

San Francisco police added that a 23-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries. An off-duty SFPD member was driving nearby and assisted at the scene.

Police arrested two South San Francisco residents in connection to the incident and were booked for felonies. A gun was recovered.

Anyone with any information on the two incidents is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department.