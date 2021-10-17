Power Outages Affecting Over 35K PG&E Customers Across Bay Area

Several power outages are affecting over 35,000 customers across the Bay Area.

According to PG&E, a total of 35,028 customers are without power in the following areas, as of Sunday night:

San Francisco- 5,224

Peninsula- 9,593

North Bay -5,267

East Bay -14,783

South Bay -161

According to the Vallejo Fire Department, there were multiple areas in the city that were experiencing power outages due to weather causing power line failures.

Fire officials said PG&E is on site at the multiple locations within the city, however there is no estimate for when all outages will be restored.

In Petaluma, police said a damaged power pole has blocked Madison Street between Wilson and Lakeview streets and is causing nearby power outages.

Authorities ask that people avoid the area, as they aren't sure how long the issues will persist.

They also want to remind motorists to treat intersections where lights are out as if stop signs were present.

Earlier Sunday, there were two separate power outages that affected thousands of PG&E customers in Morgan Hill and Gilroy.

Bay City News contributed the report.

This story is developing, check back for updates.