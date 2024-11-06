PG&E gives ‘all clear' to power shutoffs impacting thousands

The Pacific Gas and Electric Company issued weather "all clear" on Wednesday evening after a strong gust blast in Northern California caused outages for Bay Area customers.

Areas within Stanislaus and Santa Crus counties and parts of Santa Clara and Alameda counties were in the all clear issuing.

"Additional 'all clears' are expected today, and the remaining all clears will occur Thursday morning. Barring findings of significant damage to assets or inability to access assets, all PSPS-related restorations are expected to be complete by Thursday evening," PG&E said.

On Wednesday, PG&E reported outages to 7,500 Bay Area customers due to weather issues like downed wires. This is in addition to more than 16,000 in the region already affected by a planned public safety power shutoff.

In the Bay Area, customers impacted most by Wednesday's shutoffs were in the North Bay, where 4,575 were affected in Napa County and 4,496 in Solano County, according to PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian.

The shutoffs also affected 2,373 customers in Alameda County, 1,815 in Sonoma County, 1,709 in Santa Clara County, and 1,228 in Contra Costa County.

The National Weather Service has issued a widespread red flag warning through 7 a.m. Thursday for the Bay Area and Central Coast, San Francisco, the Peninsula and Santa Cruz region.

Statewide, an estimated 22,000 are affected by the power shutoffs, and another 32,000 are estimated to be without power due to strong winds.

PG&E has opened 29 Community Resource Centers throughout 17 affected counties.

Customers can also contact 211 for local support, including locating transportation assistance, hotel support and food options during power outages.