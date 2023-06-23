Rainbow laser art installation kicks off Pride weekend in San Francisco

This year's pride weekend officially kicked off in San Francisco Friday.

On Friday night, there was the celebration across the sky in the city.

The laser rainbow was seen all the way down Market Street towards Twin Peaks. The installation titled “Welcome,” was a welcomed sight for many people coming to Pride weekend in San Francisco.

“San Francisco has always been welcoming of others who have been trampled on or just been taken advantage of and we went to show our support,” said San Francisco resident Dyanna Volek.

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi attended the festivities Friday.

“I just want to come, pay my respects and help turn on the lights,” she said.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed talked about what was on their minds and many others this weekend.

“In San Francisco, we don’t write laws of oppose our LGBTQ community. We cement law in stone to allow people to love, who they love marry, who they want to marry, end trans homelessness and do all the great things that we are known for,” she said.

Earlier Friday in Dolores Park, thousands from diverse demographics marched for trans rights, oncluding for Banko Brown, the trans man who was shot and killed after allegedly stealing from a Walgreens.

“Trans rights are human rights and our communities are under attack from bigots cynics and hypocrites and it’s time stand up and defend each other,” said Sister Mary Peters with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

As the weekend continues, San Francisco police said they’re staffed up and will be in uniform and plain clothes ready to respond.

The festivities continue with music at San Francisco Civic Center with Princess Nokia headlining.