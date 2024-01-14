Pacifica

Rescue swimmers pull man, son from ocean near Pacifica

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

Courtesy: Slobodan Mišković

Rescue swimmers pulled a father and his son from the ocean near Pacifica on Sunday afternoon.

At 12:52 p.m. two fire companies, a rescue unit, a CHP helicopter, state park personnel and Coast Guard air and water units responded to the two people struggling in the water north of Mori Point.

A father and his son were in distress just west of the Sharp Park Golf Course in Pacifica.

Rescue swimmers pulled the pair from the frigid ocean water and transported them to waiting firefighters and paramedics on the beach, who administered treatment utilizing advanced life support protocols and interventions, according to the North County Fire Authority.

Father and son were transported to San Francisco General Hospital.

There were no other injuries involved with the rescue, which took approximately 30 minutes to resolve.

Fire officials said they want to remind people to be aware of the power of the ocean, as well as the waves crashing on the beach. The sheer power of currents and low temperature of the ocean waters can quickly drain a person of their warmth and strength, they said.

