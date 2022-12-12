Man Shot, Killed While Protecting Waitress From Robbery at Vallejo Restaurant

A man is being remembered as a hero after he was shot and killed, while trying to protect a waitress during an attempted robbery in Vallejo last Thursday.

What seemed like a normal day at work turned into a tragedy Teresa Brasher will never forget.

As Brasher got out of her car to start work at Scotty’s Restaurant in Vallejo last thursday morning, a man in a hoodie riding a scooter approached her, pointing at her purse.

“All I saw were the white of his eyes,” he said.

Brasher said that she got back into her car, but the man didn’t leave. That’s when she said long-time customer Bob Sundin, who always watched to make sure she got inside safely, jumped out of his to truck to help.

Seconds later, he was shot and killed.

“The guy grabs Bob by the shirt and I can see Bob trying to push his hands away from him. And that is when I heard the shot go off,” she said. Brasher and others are calling the shooting senseless and Vallejo police continue to search for the suspect.

“He had family, he belonged to a church, it just shouldn’t have happened to him, Brasher said.

“I literally just fainted, passed out. I couldn’t believe the shock. It’s just so, so tragic a human life taken for no reason,” said May Ung, Scotty’s Restaurant owner.

Ung said Sundin, a retired marine, came into Scotty’s almost every day for years on his way to work and ordered the same thing and sat in the same chair.

“He loved the Scotty’s number 2. No bell peppers because it gave him heartburn,” she said.

It’s a routine, the restaurant is now trying to honor, planning to host a “breakfast day for Bob” where all proceeds will go to Sundin’s family. They also started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

“The emotional struggle is going to be with the family and even with us for a long time, this is something you don’t forget easy. Hopefully, we can help financial wise,” Ung said.

“He’s my guardian angel. He is always going to be forever in my heart,” Brasher said.